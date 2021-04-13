European lawmakers, executives urge US to halve emissions

The open letter, spearheaded by the European Parliament's environmental committee chair, Pascal Canfin, notes that the 27-nation bloc and the United States together account for about a quarter of global CO2 emissions and two-fifths of the global economy.

“By acting together, we can make the difference,” they argue. “The global transition we need will never happen if we don’t do it right.”

The letter, which was backed by numerous business executives from companies such as French automaker Renault, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA and Germany utility firm E.ON, also echoed European concerns that the bloc's efforts to cut emissions could cost many jobs unless other regions of the world take similar steps to phase out coal-fired power plants and other heavily polluting industries.

One major issue of contention likely to come up in global climate talks this year is the EU's idea of a carbon tax on imports from countries that have lower environmental standards.

“We will need to ensure a level playing field with competitors that would not be committed as we are in climate action,” the letter said.

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, Mo. Dozens of European lawmakers, business executives and union leader called Tuesday for the United States to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in the coming decade compared with 2005 levels. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel