European Commission recommends Moldova gets candidate status

Moldovan President Maia Sandu reacted to the Commission's proposal in a statement calling it “a huge step” that “solidifies our European aspirations, encourages and strengthens our conviction that we are on the right path.”

“The recommendation is based on the understanding that our country will undertake additional efforts in key areas such as justice reform, the fight against corruption, public administration and human rights,” Sandu said.

She said the Commission will monitor progress in those areas until the end of 2022, and that Moldova is expecting EU Member States to support the recommendation at next week’s European Council meeting.

In Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perception Index, Moldova ranked 105th out of 180 countries, with the first place being the least corrupt.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine with a population of about 2.6 million people, has pushed to accelerate its EU path in the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine, a country with which Moldova shares a long land border.

In April, a string of explosions in Transnistria — a Russia-backed separatist region of Moldova with a population of about 470,000 — raised fears that the war could spill over to Moldova and further destabilize the region.

Russia bases about 1,500 troops in Transnistria, which has been under the control of separatist authorities since a civil war in 1992.

In 2014, Moldova signed a deal with the EU to forge closer political and economic ties, but widespread corruption and a lack of reforms in recent years have hindered development.

