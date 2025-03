European Central Bank cuts rates by quarter point with trade war a potential threat

The ECB’s rate-setting council lowered its benchmark deposit rate to 2.5%. That should provide support for growth by making it cheaper to borrow and buy a house or expand a factory. The rate was raised to a record 4% to combat inflation that reached 10.6% in Oct. 2022, but has been reducing it steadily since June.

As inflation has fallen to an annual, 2.4% concern has shifted to weak growth prospects in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. The eurozone showed zero growth in the last three months of 2024, and prospects for this year are muted amid uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policy.

President Christine Lagarde said at her post-meeting news conference that with the cut, rates were “meaningfully less restrictive” on economic activity, but added that the bank was “not pre-committing to a particular rate path" in months ahead.

She acknowledged conflicting pressures ahead from trade and the prospect of more government spending. While “an increase in defense and infrastructure spending could also add to growth... increasing friction in global trade is adding more uncertainty to the outlook for euro area inflation.”

At its last meeting, the bank said rates were still in “restrictive” territory, indicating further cuts were ahead. After Thursday, the bank's next step is less clear, said Carsten Brzeski, chief of global macro at ING bank.

“With the increased uncertainty and the prospects of large fiscal stimulus, the ECB’s direction of travel after today’s rate cut is no longer as clear as it was a few weeks ago,” Brzeski said. “A pause at the next meeting to come to terms with the new macro reality now looks like a possibility.”

Meanwhile new concerns that would massively reshuffle the economic picture are likely to intrude: the potential impact of new tariffs on European imports from U.S. President Trump, which could slow growth, and plans for massive new defense spending and borrowing, which could mean more growth but also more inflation.

Those two forces could push the ECB in opposite directions: a hit to growth would call for lower rates in months ahead, while more persistent inflation would argue for keeping rates higher in coming months.

Growth estimates for Germany, the eurozone's largest economy, shot up overnight and long-term interest rates rose in response to an agreement by the two parties that will form the country's next government to loosen constitutional limits on borrowing and exempt defense spending.

That is a major turnaround in German budget policy and opens the way for a trillion or more in new borrowing and spending over the next decade.

Also in the mix are concerns that Trump will impose new tariffs on European goods, hurting growth in an export-dependent economy.

The 20 countries that use the euro currency and for which the ECB determines interest rate policy stagnated in the last three months of the year, showing zero growth. Consumers burned by an earlier outbreak of inflation remain cautious, while businesses have been unsettled by concerns about what Trump may do.

Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank, predicted the ECB would stay flexible and decide based on incoming data: “The possible push, in terms of GDP growth, from higher government spending may be offset by the pull coming from US tariffs and the net effect is unclear.”

