European Central Bank chief signals possible July rate hike

The Bank of England has raised is key rate four times since December, with inflation soaring to a four-decade high of 9% last month. The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate this month to ease inflation running close to a 40-year high of 8.3% and expects more increases in the months ahead.

The Fed has moved more aggressively than the ECB in part because its leaders worry that U.S. inflation has spread more broadly through the economy, while European inflation has still largely been driven by higher energy and food prices stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Higher rates can do less to quell inflation driven by those trends.

In Europe, Lagarde said it wasn't clear if more rate hikes would follow because “supply shocks are raising inflation and slowing growth in the near term," so the bank would have to closely monitor changing economic conditions.

The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecasts for economic growth in the 27-nation bloc from 4% this year to 2.7% because of the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Lagarde also vowed that the ECB would take “whatever steps are needed’’ to meet the central bank’s medium-term goal of 2% inflation.

The bank has maintained its interest rates at zero or less and kept other market borrowing costs low by purchasing hundreds of billions of euros of assets in financial markets.