Europe sees stronger economic rebound, warns of energy costs

Gentiloni cited the energy price spike, rising inflation, the recent increase in COVID-19 infections, and supply-chain disruptions that are weighing on numerous industries.

After falling sharply in 2020, energy prices have increased at “a tumultuous pace” over the last month and are now above pre-pandemic levels, the report noted.

“High wholesale energy prices are making their way to retail prices for households and producers, though at a varying degree and pace across countries, with potential knock-on effects on consumption and business investment,” it said.

Market prices for natural gas, a key fuel used to generate electricity, spiked to five times their level at the start of this year in Europe due a variety of factors, including depleted reserves, lack of supply from Russia and strong demand in Asia for available supplies of liquid natural gas delivered by ship.