springfield-news-sun logo
X

Europe seeks bigger piece of space market with new launchers

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
France, Germany and Italy have announced an agreement for a new-generation European space launcher project

PARIS (AP) — France, Germany and Italy announced an agreement Tuesday for a new-generation European space launcher project as part of apparent efforts to better compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX and other rocket programs in the U.S. and China.

A statement from the three governments announced an unspecified amount of public funding for the plan, saying it would be based on market prices and economic conditions for each element of the project. The European Space Agency would award contracts to the companies involved.

The next-generation Ariane and Vega launchers will be used to boost Europe’s role in the commercial and government satellite markets, the French Finance Ministry said.

The governments also agreed to support development of European-made mini and micro rocket launch systems.

European government ministers are meeting with ESA in Paris this week. The agency is scheduled to announce its first new team of astronauts in more than a decade on Wednesday, with a focus on more diversity and what are expected to be the first disabled astronauts.

In Other News
1
King Charles III welcomes S. African leader for state visit
2
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
3
Indonesian rescuers search through rubble of quake; 268 dead
4
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
5
Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top