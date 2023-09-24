Europe retains Solheim Cup after first-ever tie against United States

Europe has retained the Solheim Cup after securing a first-ever tie with the United States

Nation & World
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
CASARES, Spain (AP) — Europe retained the Solheim Cup after securing a first-ever tie with the United States on Sunday.

The U.S. needed a win to get the trophy back after two consecutive losses against the Europeans in the top team event in women’s golf.

The teams split the decisive singles match to finish tied 14-14 with Europe doing just enough to keep the trophy.

Home-crowd favorite Carlota Ciganda, the only Spaniard in the European team, came up with two superb approach shots on the final holes and made the putts that secured the clinching 14th point for Europe.

She beat Nelly Korda 2 and 1 for her fourth straight victory after sitting out the opening session on Friday morning.

The teams entered the final day tied 8-8 after the U.S. got off to its best start ever but saw Europe slowly rally back.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

