Rescuers rush to help as Europe's flood toll surpasses 120

“We managed to get 50 people out of their houses last night,” county administrator Frank Rock said. “We know of 15 people who still need to be rescued.”

Speaking to German broadcaster n-tv, Rock said authorities had no precise number yet for how many had died in the flash floods that turned roads into wild raging torrents, ripping up cobblestones, collapsing homes and flipping parked cars into piles of rubble.

“One has to assume that under the circumstances some people didn't manage to escape," he said.

Authorities were still trying to account for hundreds of people listed as missing, but cautioned that the high number could be due to duplicated reports and difficulties reaching people because of disrupted roads and phone service.

After Germany, where more than 100 people have died, Belgium was the hardest hit by the floods that caused homes to be ripped away. Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told the VRT network Friday that the country's official confirmed death toll had grown to 20, with 20 other people still missing.

Water levels on the Meuse Rriver that runs from Belgium into the Netherlands remains critical, and several dikes were at risk of collapsing, Verlinden said. Authorities in the southern Dutch town of Venlo evacuated 200 hospital patients due to the looming threat of flooding from the river.

Flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall in Western Europe. Thousands of people remained homeless in Germany after their houses were destroyed or deemed at-risk by authorities.

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, who is hoping to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as the nation's leader after Germany's election on Sept. 26, said the disaster had caused immense economic damage to the country's most densely populated state.

“The floods have literally pulled the ground from beneath many people’s feet,” Gov. Armin Laschet said at a news conference. "They lost their houses, farms or businesses.”

Federal and state officials have pledged financial aid to the affect areas, which also includes the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where at least 60 people died and entire villages were destroyed.

Malu Dreyer, the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, said the disaster showed the need to speed up efforts to curb global warming. She accused Laschet and Merkel’s center-right Union bloc of hindering efforts to achieve greater greenhouse gas reductions in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and a major emitter of planet-warming gases.

“Climate change isn’t abstract anymore. We are experiencing it up close and painfully,” she told the Funke media group.

Steinmeier, the German president, echoed her calls for greater efforts to combat global warming.

“Only if we decisively take up the fight against climate change will we be able to limit the extreme weather conditions we are now experiencing,” he said.

Experts say such disasters could become more common in the future.

“Some parts of Western Europe ... received up to two months of rainfall in the space of two days. What made it worse is that the soils were already saturated by previous rainfall,” World Meteorological Organization spokesperson Clare Nullis said.

While she said it was too soon to blame the floods and preceding heat wave on rising global temperatures, Nullis added: “Climate change is already increasing the frequency of extreme events. And many single events have been shown to be made worse by global warming.”

Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said the German military had deployed over 850 troops to help with flood effeorts but the number is “rising significantly because the need is growing.” He said the ministry had triggered a “military disaster alarm.”

Italy sent a civil protection officials, firefighters and rescue dinghies to Belgium to help in the search for missing people from the devastating floods.

In the southern Dutch province of Limburg, which also has been hit hard by flooding, troops piled sandbags to strengthen a 1.1-kilometer (0.7 mile) stretch of dike along the Maas River and police helped evacuate low-lying neighborhoods.

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the government was officially declaring flood-hit regions a disaster area, meaning businesses and residents are eligible for compensation. Dutch King Willem-Alexander visited the region Thursday night and called the scenes “heart-breaking.”

Meanwhile, sustained rainfall in Switzerland has caused several rivers and lakes to burst their banks. Public broadcaster SRF reported that a flash flood swept away cars, flooded basements and destroyed small bridges in the northern villages of Schleitheim und Beggingen late Thursday.

Erik Schulz, the mayor of the hard-hit German city of Hagen, 50 kilometers (31 miles) northeast of Cologne, said there had been a wave of solidarity from other regions and ordinary citizens to help those affected by the floods.

“We have many, many citizens saying ‘I can offer a place to stay, where can I go to help, where can I registered, where can I bring my shovel and bucket?’,” he told n-tv. “The city is standing together and you can feel that."

Associated Press writers Geir Moulson and Emily Schultheis in Berlin, Raf Casert in Brussels, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Angela Charlton in Paris, Mike Corder in The Hague and contributed to this report.

Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Debris of collapsed houses is pictures in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

Cars lie in a washed out part of the Bessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

Cars are covered in Hagen, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Cars are submerged in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

People use rubber rafts in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP) Credit: Harald Tittel Credit: Harald Tittel

A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Reichwein Credit: Christoph Reichwein

A hotel owner sits on a Jesus statue in front of his damaged hotel in Insul, southern Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Debris of collapsed houses is pictures in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

Police and fire brigade personnel stay at a fence in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Credit: Marius Becker Credit: Marius Becker

A crab walks on a road after flooding went back in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Water overflows the dam wall at the Urft reservoir in Gemuend, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021 The flood situation in parts of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia remains very tense. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) Credit: Oliver Berg Credit: Oliver Berg

A damaged car lays on its roof on the roadside after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Two residents speak with each other as they clean up after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A resident sweeps mud and water out of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A man carries belongings down a ladder in a crate after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A resident sweeps mud and water out of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

People pass damaged belongings out of a house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

People are cleaning up the damage in Kall, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021 after the flooding of the Urft river. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) Credit: Oliver Berg Credit: Oliver Berg

People wade through a flooded street in Tienen, Belgium, Friday, July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

A house and field are flooded in Hoegaarden, Belgium, on Friday, July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Water flows through the Hagneck dam between the Aare and the Bielersee in Hagneck, Switzerland, Friday, July 16, 2021. The water level of the Bielersee continued to rise throughout the night, exceeding the flood level by 45 centimeters on Friday morning. Since Monday, the level has risen by 1.2 meters. The lake could reach a record height during the day. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Credit: Jean-Christophe Bott Credit: Jean-Christophe Bott

Water flows through the Hagneck dam between the Aare and the Bielersee in Hagneck, Switzerland, Friday, July 16, 2021. The water level of the Bielersee continued to rise throughout the night, exceeding the flood level by 45 centimeters on Friday morning. Since Monday, the level has risen by 1.2 meters. The lake could reach a record height during the day. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Credit: Jean-Christophe Bott Credit: Jean-Christophe Bott

The rising River Meuse is level with its barrier after flooding in Maaseik on Friday, July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

The Meuse River is level with its barrier after flooding in Maaseik on Friday, July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo