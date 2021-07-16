Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue

“One has to assume that under the circumstances some people didn't manage to escape," he said.

Authorities said late Thursday that about 1,300 people in Germany were still listed missing, but cautioned that the high figure could be due to duplication of data and difficulties reaching people because of disrupted roads and phone connections.

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll rose to 12, with 5 people still missing, local authorities and media report early Friday.

The flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall which turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse across the region.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden expressed their sorrow over the loss of life during a news conference at the White House late Thursday.

The long-time German leader, who was on a farewell trip to Washington, said she feared that “the full extent of this tragedy will only be seen in the coming days.”

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, has called an emergency Cabinet meeting Friday. The 60-year-old's handling of the flood disaster is widely seen as a test for his ambitions to succeed Merkel as chancellor in Germany's national election on Sept. 26.

Officials have warned such disasters could become more common due to climate change.

Malu Dreyer, the governor of neighboring Rhineland-Palatinate state, said the disaster showed the need to speed up efforts to curb global warming.

“We've experienced droughts, heavy rain and flooding events several years in a row, including in our state,” she told the Funke media group. “Climate chance isn't abstract anymore. We are experiencing it up close and painfully.”

She accused the Laschet and Merkel's center-right Union bloc of hindering efforts to achieve greater greenhouse gas reductions in Germany, Europe's biggest economy and a major emitter of planet-warming gases.

Thousands of people remain homeless after their houses were destroyed or deemed at-risk by authorities, including several villages around the Steinbach reservoir that experts say could collapse under the weight of the floods.

The German army has deployed 900 soldiers to help with the rescue and clear-up efforts.

Across the border in Belgium, most of the drowned were found around Liege, where the rains hit hardest. Skies were largely overcast in eastern Belgium, with hopes rising that the worst of the calamity was over.

In the southern Dutch province of Limburg, troops piled sandbags to strengthen a 1.1 kilometer (0.7 miles) stretch of dike along the Maas river and police helped evacuate some low-lying neighborhoods.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Thursday night that the government was officially declaring flood-hit regions a disaster area, meaning businesses and residents are eligible for compensation for damage.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander visited the region Thursday night and called the scenes “heart-breaking.”

Meanwhile, sustained rainfall in Switzerland has caused several rivers and lakes to break their banks. Public broadcaster SRF reported that a flash flood swept away cars, flooded basements and destroyed small bridges in the northern villages of Schleitheim und Beggingen late Thursday.

Associated Press writers Raf Casert in Brussels and Mike Corder in The Hague contributed to this report.

Debris of collapsed houses is pictures in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany.

Cars lie in a washed out part of the Bessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021.

Destroyed houses are seen in Schuld, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before.

Debris of collapsed houses is pictures in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

The Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday July 15, 2021 after it was flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river.

Cars are submerged in water after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A street is covered with debris in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021 after heavy rainfall and the flooding of the Erft river.

Cars are covered in Hagen, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before.

Cars are submerged in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

People use rubber rafts in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded Thursday, July 15, 2021.

People use a rubber raft in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A hotel owner sits on a Jesus statue in front of his damaged hotel in Insul, southern Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Destroyed cars are seen in Schuld, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Water shoots out of the outlet of the hydroelectric power station below the Ruhr dam near Heimbach, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021.