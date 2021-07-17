Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

Meanwhile, the receding floodwaters eased access across much of the affected regions and revealed the extent of the damage.

“A lot of people have lost everything they spent their lives building up — their possessions, their home, the roof over their heads,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after meeting rescue workers and others in the town of Erftstadt.

“It may only be possible to clear up in weeks how much damage needs to be compensated,” he said.

Steinmeier said that people in the affected areas need continuing support.

“Many people here in these regions have nothing left but their hope, and we must not disappoint this hope,” he said.

In Erftstadt, a town southwest of Cologne, a harrowing rescue effort unfolded on Friday when the ground in a neighborhood gave way. At least three houses and part of a mansion in the town's Blessem district collapsed.

The German military used armored vehicles to clear away cars and trucks overwhelmed by the floodwaters on a nearby road, some of which remained at least partly submerged. Officials feared that some people didn't manage to escape in Erftstadt, but no casualties were confirmed by Saturday afternoon.

In the Ahrweiler area, police warned of a potential risk from downed power lines and urged curious visitors to stay away. They complained on Twitter that would-be sightseers were blocking some roads.

Around 700 people were evacuated from part of the German town of Wassenberg, on the Dutch border, after the breach of a dike on the Rur river.

Visiting Erftstadt with Steinmeier, North Rhine-Westphalia governor Armin Laschet promised to organize aid for those immediately affected “in the coming days.” He said regional and federal authorities would discuss in the coming days how to help rebuilding efforts. Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet plans to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

“We will do everything so that what needs to be rebuilt can be rebuilt,” Laschet said.

In eastern Belgium, train lines and roads remained blocked in many areas.

A cafe owner in the devastated town of Pepinster broke down in tears when King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visited Friday to offer comfort to residents. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo visited flood-damaged towns Saturday.

A resident of the Belgian town of Herk-de-Stad said she put off sleeping to try to empty her house of water.

“We have been pumping all night long trying to get the water out of the house,” Elke Lenaerts told broadcaster VTM on Saturday.

Parts of the southern Netherlands also experienced heavy flooding, though thousands of residents were allowed to return home Saturday morning after being evacuated on Thursday and Friday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who visited the region on Friday, said that “first, there was corona, now these floods, and soon people will have to work on cleanup and recovery.”

"It is disaster after disaster after disaster. But we will not abandon Limburg,” the southern province hit by the floods, he added. His government has declared the flooding a state of emergency, opening up national funds for those affected.

Among other efforts to help the flood victims, the Hertog Jan brewery, which is based in the affected area, handed out 3,000 beer crates so locals could raise their belongings off the ground to protect them from the flooding.

An emergency dike in the town of Horn didn’t hold and some houses were inundated. Authorities issued a warning to stay off the Maas River because of debris, and rescuers worked to save a cow stuck neck deep in muddy waters.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris and Molly Quell in Amsterdam contributed to this report.

German soldiers work on a flooded car on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Cars show up as the flood sinks on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A destroyed house is seen in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Residents and shopkeepers are trying to clear mud from their homes and move unusable furniture outside in Ahrweiler, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

A woman, who did not wish to be identified by name, stands inside of her damaged house after flooding in Pepinster, Belgium, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

A resident sweeps mud from his house after flooding in Drolenvol, Belgium, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Residents put unwanted personal belongings in a pile on the street after flooding in Drolenvol, Belgium, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

People walk in floodwaters in Pepinster, Belgium, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Two bridges at the river Ahr are blocked by rubble in Altenahr, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Lino Mirgeler Credit: Lino Mirgeler

German army soldiers work on flooded cars and a truck on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A person walks between donations in kind that are lying in a hall on the grounds of the Nuerburgring race track in Nuerburg, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP) Credit: Philipp von Ditfurth Credit: Philipp von Ditfurth

A woman sits in front of her damaged house after flooding in Pepinster, Belgium, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

A road is covered with mud in Altenahr, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Lino Mirgeler Credit: Lino Mirgeler

Residents and shopkeepers are trying to clear mud from their homes and move unusable furniture outside in Ahrweiler, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

A distroyed house is seen in Altenahr, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Lino Mirgeler Credit: Lino Mirgeler

Residents clear mud and unusable furniture from houses in the city center of Bad Neuenahr, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

Two cars are next to a truck while another is under it on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A bridge over the Ahr river is damaged in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the Ahr river went over the banks and flooded big parts of the town. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

People clean their homes from mud in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the Ahr river went over the banks and flooded big parts of the town. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst