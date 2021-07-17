Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

The German military used armored vehicles on Saturday to clear away cars and trucks overwhelmed by the floodwaters on a nearby road, some of which were still at least partly submerged. Officials feared that some people didn't manage to escape in Erftstadt, but by Saturday morning no casualties had been confirmed.

In the Ahrweiler area, police warned people of a potential risk from downed power lines and urged curious visitors to stay away. They complained on Twitter that would-be sightseers were blocking some roads.

Many areas were still without electricity and telephone service — something that, along with multiple counting in some cases, appeared to have accounted in part for large numbers of missing people that authorities gave immediately after the floods hit on Wednesday and Thursday.

Around 700 people were evacuated from part of the German town of Wassenberg, on the Dutch border, after the breach of a dike on the Rur river.

Train lines and roads remained blocked in many areas of eastern Belgium. The national railway service said traffic would start returning to normal on Monday.

A cafe owner in the devastated town of Pepinster broke down in tears when King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visited Friday to offer comfort to residents.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo were visiting flood-damaged towns Saturday, according to Belgian state broadcaster RTBF.

In addition to worst-hit Germany and Belgium, southern parts of the Netherlands also have been hit by heavy flooding.

Volunteers worked through the night to shore up dikes and protect roads. Thousands of residents of the southern Dutch towns of Bunde, Voulwames, Brommelen and Geulle were allowed to return home Saturday morning after being evacuated on Thursday and Friday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who visited the region on Friday, said that the region faced “three disasters.”

“First, there was corona, now these floods, and soon people will have to work on cleanup and recovery,” he said. "It is disaster after disaster after disaster. But we will not abandon Limburg,” the southern province hit by the floods. His government has declared the flooding a state of emergency, opening up national funds for those affected.

Among other efforts to help the flood victims, Dutch brewery Hertog Jan, which is based in the affected area, handed out 3,000 beer crates to locals to help them raise their belongings off the ground to protect them from the flooding.

In Switzerland, heavy rain as caused several rivers and lakes to burst their banks, with authorities in the city of Lucerne closing several pedestrian bridges over the Reuss river.

Angela Charlton in Paris, and Molly Quell in Amsterdam, contributed to this report.

German army soldiers work on flooded cars and a truck on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A destroyed house is seen in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Two bridges at the river Ahr are blocked by rubble in Altenahr, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Lino Mirgeler Credit: Lino Mirgeler

German soldiers work on a flooded car on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Cars show up as the flood sinks on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A road is covered with mud in Altenahr, western Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Lino Mirgeler Credit: Lino Mirgeler

A resident throws damaged items out of a window after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A Leopard armored recovery vehicle of the Bundeswehr works in Schuld, Germany, to clear debris from severe weather on Friday, July 16, 2021. The community in the district of Ahrweiler was severely affected by the storm. Among the worst-hit German villages was Schuld, where several homes collapsed and dozens of people remained unaccounted for. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

A demolished bridgehead is seen on the bank of the Ahr River next to the Steigenberger Hotel in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Massive rainfall has caused flooding in Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as in the whole district of Ahrweiler. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP) Credit: Philipp von Ditfurth Credit: Philipp von Ditfurth

A car washed up by the flood leans against a tree while the river Ahr can be seen in the background, in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Massive rainfall has caused flooding in Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as in the whole district of Ahrweiler. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP) Credit: Philipp von Ditfurth Credit: Philipp von Ditfurth

Two cars are next to a truck while another is under it on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A car got stuck between trucks on a flooded road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

The damaged castle, left, is seen in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A destroyed house is seen in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Cars show up as the flood sinks on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst