EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons

More than 4.3 million Ukrainian citizens have registered for temporary protection in the EU. Almost a third of them are being hosted in Poland alone.

In a draft of an EU summit statement, the leaders affirm that they “will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes” with continued political, military and economic support.

They also say that the 27-nation bloc will “step up its humanitarian response, in particular for winter preparedness.” The draft text, seen by the Associated Press, is expected to be adopted later Friday but its precise wording could still change.

The EU is deeply divided over how to handle the arrival of migrants without authorization — the issue lies at the heart of one of the bloc’s biggest ever political crises — but many countries, particularly in central and eastern Europe, have set aside their objections to massively welcome in war refugees from Ukraine.

