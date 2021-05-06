EU weighs military training mission for Mozambique

The non-combat mission would be similar to the one the EU launched in Mali in 2013, to help train the army and rebuild defense institutions in the wake of a military coup.

Borrell said he hopes the Mozambique mission will get the green light well before the end of the year. Last month, Portugal said it would send 60 officers to provide training. EU countries are considering whether to provide Mozambique’s army with military equipment.

Borrell said that “Portugal has already offered half of the staff” and “sent in advance military structures. It will be integrated into the EU training mission, if we finally agree on that.”

The 16-nation Southern African Development Community is also weighing whether to send more than 2,500 regional troops to Mozambique to help battle the rebels.

