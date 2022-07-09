EU, US urge North Macedonia to move forward on EU bid

Bulgaria has used its power as an EU member to block North Macedonia’s membership.

Political tensions in North Macedonia have been on the rise with violent nightly protests since French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the NATO summit in Madrid that he believed "a compromise solution" had been achieved.

Macron’s proposal envisages concessions from both sides. The government in Skopje would commit to changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority, protect minority rights and banish hate speech, as Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, has demanded.

The French leader stressed the proposal doesn’t question the official existence of a Macedonian language, but he noted that, like all deals, it “rests on compromises and on a balance.”

In North Macedonia, both President Stevo Pendarovski and the government of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski backed the proposal as a reasonable compromise. Accepting it “will be neither a historic triumph, as one camp would call it, nor a historic failure or debacle, as those in the other camp say,” Pendarovski said.

The government has stressed the proposal does not endanger national interests or identity. But the center-right main opposition party, the VMRO-DPMNE, as well as others, disagree, saying the deal favors Bulgarian demands that question North Macedonia’s history, language, identity, culture and heritage.

In Bulgaria, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's centrist government was toppled in a no-confidence vote on June 22. A junior governing partner quit the fragile four-party coalition, describing Petkov's willingness to lift the veto of North Macedonia as a "national betrayal."

Bulgaria has accepted the French proposal, which now requires the backing of North Macedonia’s parliament. A plenary session has not been scheduled yet.

