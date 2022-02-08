EU, US urge Albania to keep vetting judges, prosecutors

An International Monitoring Operation has been overseeing the vetting process which checks that judges' and prosecutors' property had been acquired legitimately or that they had met anti-corruption and professional standards throughout their careers.

Both EU and U.S. “strongly” support the vetting extension urging Albanian parliamentarians to “see this as a matter of national interest.”

“A vote for the voting extension is a vote for the future of Albania in the EU,” said the statement.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, was granted EU candidate status in 2014 and hopes to launch negotiations likely this year.

