EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud

U.S. Democratic Party members of Congress included the credit in the climate and health care policy law as a way of incentivizing domestic battery and electric vehicle production. But manufacturers in Europe and South Korea, which sell millions of vehicles in the U.S., have threatened to lodge legal complaints with the World Trade Organization.

The European Commission said last month that parts of the law can help fight climate change by accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. But the EU’s executive branch also expressed concerns about the potential discriminatory nature of the electric vehicle tax credit provision.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, welcomed the launch of the task force “to continue promoting deeper understanding of the law’s meaningful progress on lowering costs for families, our shared climate goals, and opportunities and concerns for EU producers.”

