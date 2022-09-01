EU: US electric vehicle tax credit reduces buyers' choices

The law includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. But to qualify for the full credit, the electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with 40% of the metals mined or recycled on the continent.

The European Commission said parts of the law can help fight climate change by accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels but the EU's executive branch said it is concerned by the “potential discriminatory nature of electric vehicle tax credit provision."