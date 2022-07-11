EU urges second COVID-19 boosters for people ages 60 to 79

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said that the new wave is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 mutation of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

‘This signals the start of a new, widespread COVID-19 wave across the European Union," she said. “There are still too many individuals at risk of severe COVID-19 infection whom we need to protect as soon as possible. We need to remind people of the importance of vaccination from the very first shot to the second booster. We have to start today.”

The agencies said that at the moment there is “no clear evidence to support giving a second booster dose to people below 60 years of age who are not at higher risk of severe disease.” There also is no immediate need to give second boosters to health care workers or those working in long-term care homes unless they are at high risk, they added.

Monday's advice from the EU comes as scientists worry about a new omicron mutant — called BA2.75 — that is gaining ground in India and popping up in other countries.

Scientists say the new variant may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5.

