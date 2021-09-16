EU unveils Indo-Pacific strategy, tries to allay China fears

The 27-nation bloc’s relations with China are currently at a low point, but the EU insists that the move is not aimed at countering Beijing’s influence, even though the strategy does foresee the deepening of trade and investment ties with Taiwan.

“On many areas such as climate and biodiversity, China’s cooperation is essential. Our strategy is one of cooperation, not confrontation. I think it’s important to stress this sentence: our strategy is built on the will to cooperate, not to confront it,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

The new security alliance between the U.S., Britain and Australia, which is aimed at equipping Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, is already seen as a provocative move by China. Beijing believes it will undermine regional stability and jeopardize efforts to halt the spread of nuclear weapons.

The alliance has also angered France for resulting in the termination of a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. Asked about it, Borrell said that “these events show the importance of the region and the need for us to engage there.”

Borrell lamented that the Europeans had not been informed about the security alliance. EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss it when they meet next month.