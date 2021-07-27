EU trumpets vaccine success but warns of variant impact

“The delta variant is very dangerous. I therefore call on everyone — who has the opportunity — to be vaccinated. For their own health and to protect others,” von der Leyen said. European medical authorities insist that full vaccination is, so far, the best protection against such variants.

The commission believes that enough doses have already been delivered across the bloc to ensure that 70% of adults can be fully vaccinated, but some countries are moving too slowly. Bulgaria and Romania notably have the lowest vaccination rates.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 68% of adults in the 27 EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland have received their first shot, while 53.7% of the roughly 400 million adults in the 31 countries are fully vaccinated.

That compares with one shot administered to around 69% of Americans over 18, with 60% of an estimated adult population of about 250 million people fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United States is on an EU safe-traveler list of over 20 countries. EU member states are supposed to ease travel restrictions for Americans, but access can vary from country to country and is very confusing for tourists. Brussels remains concerned that the Biden administration is not reciprocating.

“There is a strong case for the U.S. to open to travelers from Europe,” commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said. An EU-U.S. working group met earlier this month to discuss the problem, but no date has been set for a new round of talks.