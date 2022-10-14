EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support

At their meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers will also approve a sixth tranche of money, worth around 500 million euros (dollars), from European Peace Facility — a fund being used to reimburse member countries that provide weapons, ammunition and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

It will bring to just around 3.1 billion euros the total EU sum in security support being made available for Ukraine. Individual countries are also spending more on top of that.

The decisions are set to be announced almost eight months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized the 27-nation bloc for being too slow to come to the country’s aid.

“We had been discussing about the Ukrainian training mission before the war. Before the war. For months, for months before the war,” Borrell, who will chair Monday’s meeting, told a conference of EU ambassadors.

“Then the war comes and people said, ‘Oh, we should have done it.'"