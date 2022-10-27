EU to tighten gun trade laws as Ukraine war fuels arms fears

The commission insists that the measures won’t restrict gun ownership and will actually simplify procedures for hunters, competition shooters and exhibitors.

Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson urged the EU member countries and European Parliament to swiftly adopt them.

Johansson said a report by Europe’s police agency shows that “organized criminal groups are being more and more violent, and that the violence is being more and more deadly. This is a threat towards our security, to our safety.”

The commission’s proposals were drawn up well before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, but Johansson said the conflict has raised concerns as weapons are still entering Europe that were used in the wars that tore the former Yugoslavia apart in the 1990s.

“Of course I trust the Ukrainian military – they are really using the weapons in the right way – but we also know that war is a disaster for people, but it’s an opportunity for criminals, and we have to be prepared for that,” she told reporters in Brussels.