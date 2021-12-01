EU to make it harder for migrants to enter from Belarus

The proposals to ease the rules made by the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, must be endorsed by the 27 member countries before they can take effect.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said that the number of migrants arriving in the Belarus capital, Minsk have slowed, and that many are being returned to their home countries.

“The inflow of new instrumentalized migrants into Minsk has more or less stopped totally,” she told reporters in Brussels. She played down concerns that it amounts to a crisis. ““The numbers are not high. This is not primarily a migration crisis. It’s a hybrid threat.”

Human rights group Oxfam said the proposals go against the values the EU says it stands for.

“Stopping, detaining and criminalizing people trying to find safety in Europe breaks international and European asylum law. Supporting the detention of migrants at EU borders puts politics over peoples’ lives.” said Erin McKay, Oxfam’s European Migration Campaign Manager.

Caption European Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson arrives at the College of Commissioners in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) Credit: Olivier Matthys