EU to keep pandemic economic safety net in place next year

He said that of all the 27 EU countries, only Denmark and Luxembourg will stand below the deficit limit of 3% of gross domestic product set out in the bloc's fiscal rule book. But no debt action will be taken against countries such as Cyprus, Greece and Italy, which have “excessive imbalances,” Dombrovskis said.

The EU extended the deadline for Romania to correct its debt ratio to 2024.

Dombrovskis urged EU members to take advantages of the loans available under the bloc’s 750 billion-euro ($914 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to help stimulate their economies further.

The EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility is made up of grants and loans, and benchmarks must be met for the money to be paid out. Loan conditions are more onerous.

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, left, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, center, and European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit participate in a media conference on the European Semester Spring Package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP) Credit: Johanna Geron Credit: Johanna Geron