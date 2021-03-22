EU targets 11 Myanmar officials over coup, crackdown

Internet access has been severely restricted, private newspapers have been barred from publishing, and protesters, journalists and politicians have been arrested in large numbers.

The statement, issued during a meeting of EU foreign ministers, said the sanctions are part of the 27-nation bloc's “robust response to the illegitimate over-throwing of the democratically-elected government and the brutal repression by the junta against peaceful protesters.”

“The EU will continue to review all of its policy options, including additional restrictive measures against economic entities owned or controlled by the military,” the statement said, while ensuring that the “measures do not have an adverse effect on the general population.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that “what we are seeing in the way of excesses of violence there is absolutely unacceptable; the number of killings has taken on intolerable dimensions."

“We don’t want to punish the population in Myanmar with sanctions, but those who are blatantly violating human rights there,” Maas told reporters.

