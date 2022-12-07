EU takes China to WTO over Lithuania trade dispute

“China has always managed foreign trade in a manner consistent with WTO rules, continued to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, and strived to create a favorable environment for innovation and business operations,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The EU's executive branch, however, said Chinese customs authorities have rejected a number of Lithuanian imports and had "suddenly formalized complete import bans on alcohol, beef, dairy, logs, and peat shipped from Lithuania." It said Beijing has used food and animal health reasons for doing so.

Prior to this year, Lithuania exported around 200 million euros ($210 million) worth of produce to China annually.

The commission is particularly concerned about the impact on the entire European market because China's measures might discourage companies from doing business with Lithuania to avoid having restrictions placed on their own products.

Dissatisfied with Beijing’s response to its questions, the commission has requested the establishment of a WTO panel to hear the dispute. It expects its request to be heard on Dec. 20 or in late January. It could take a year before any decision is handed down from the governing body for world trade.

Brussels also requested a second WTO panel over another dispute with China. It concerns the legality of Beijing restricting EU companies that hold high-tech patents from accessing European courts to protect and enforce their rights.

“The Chinese side regrets the European side’s decision," the Ministry of Commerce said. “China will properly handle the relevant request raised by the EU in accordance with the WTO dispute settlement procedures, and resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”