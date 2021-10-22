EU summit gives Merkel big sendoff even if she might return

In the end, though, she embodied what the EU summit itself all too often is. “Frau Merkel was a compromise machine,” said Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

So, many will be sad to see her go. “Your spirit and experience will remain with us,” said Michel. “You are not leaving us.”

Michel could still be right. Merkel did not put herself up for re-election in last month's German polls and her CDU/CSU Christian Democrats fared so badly, they will likely end up in opposition.

The Socialist SPD, Greens and free-market FDP announced that they want to get their coalition government in place in the week starting Dec. 6.

Until then, Merkel remains chancellor in a caretaker capacity, and only a few days' delay could well see her come back to Brussels for the mid-December summit.

