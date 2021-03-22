EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses

Last week, China’s ambassador to the EU, Zhang Ming, suggested that Beijing would retaliate.

“We want dialogue, not confrontation. We ask the EU side to think twice. If some insist on confrontation, we will not back down, as we have no options other than fulfilling our responsibilities to the people in our country,” he said.

The new EU sanction system is similar to the Magnitsky Act — Obama-era legislation that authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets and ban them from entering the United States.

EU foreign ministers, as part of Monday's move, also imposed sanctions over repression in North Korea, “extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Libya, torture and repression against LGBTI persons and political opponents in Chechnya in Russia, and torture, extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings in South Sudan and Eritrea," a statement said.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Aris Oikonomou Credit: Aris Oikonomou

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, talks to Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Aris Oikonomou Credit: Aris Oikonomou

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, left, talks to Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Aris Oikonomou Credit: Aris Oikonomou