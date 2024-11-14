EU slaps Meta with a nearly 800 million euro fine for engaging in 'abusive' Marketplace practices

Brussels had accused Meta of distorting competition by tying its online classified ad business to its social network, automatically exposing Facebook users to Marketplace "whether they want it or not" and shutting out competitors.

It was also concerned that Meta was imposing unfair trading conditions with a terms of service that authorized the company to use ad-related data — generated from competitors who advertise on Facebook or Instagram — to benefit Marketplace.

Meta said in a statement that the decision fails to prove any “competitive harm” to rivals or consumers and “ignores the realities of the thriving European market for online classified listing services.” The company vowed to appeal.