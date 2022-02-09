EU slams plan to expand water use near Spain’s Doñana park

Located on an estuary next to the Atlantic Ocean in southwest Spain, the 54,000-hectare (133,000-acre) Doñana park of is home to some 500,000 migrating waterfowl and one of the last refuges of the endangered Iberian lynx and Spanish imperial eagle.

But the surrounding area, like other parts of Spain’s coastal areas, is both an important tourist destination and an agricultural engine that produces fruit and vegetables for export across Europe. The lands near Doñana have become major producers of strawberries, in particular.

Andalusian President Juan Moreno defended his plan last month before the European Parliament. He argued that farmers were already illegally tapping the area in question for water and that the bill would merely officialize its use and for allow better control by authorities.

“The park cannot be a type of fishbowl which people go to look at," Moreno said. "It must also clearly be an element in the area’s economy.”

Ecologists disagree.

The environmental group SEO Bird Wildlife said the proposed ordinance would legitimize excessive water use in an area that “year after year is losing biodiversity and its ability to resist climate change, fundamentally due to the overexploitation of the aquifer that produces this wetland.”

