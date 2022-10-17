EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission, arms funds

NATO started training military instructors in Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The military alliance believes that training the trainers is the most effective way of helping Ukraine’s armed forces as it does not require troops needed for battle to leave the country.

At their meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers are also expected to approve a sixth tranche of money, worth around 500 million euros (dollars), from the European Peace Facility — a fund being used to reimburse member countries that provide weapons, ammunition and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

It will bring to just over 3 billion euros the total EU sum in security support being made available for Ukraine. Individual countries are also spending more on top of that. The decisions will come almost eight months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

