EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda's dengue vaccine

The green light for the Takeda vaccine comes after Sanofi Pasteur's dengue vaccine triggered a public health crisis in the Philippines in 2017. The Dengvaxia shot was found to increase the risk of severe disease in people who had not previously been infected with dengue and was linked to the deaths of more than 100 children.

Critics charged that the Sanofi vaccine was rolled out prematurely to about 800,000 children across the Philippines. Numerous scientists and officials were indicted for introducing the vaccine “with undue haste,” that prosecutors said resulted in homicide.

The World Health Organization had previously concluded the Sanofi Pasteur vaccine was safe, but later said children should only be immunized if they were tested first to ensure they had already had dengue.

The EMA said its endorsement of the Takeda vaccine means that “a global unmet public health need is being addressed,” explaining that countries beyond the EU should have confidence that the shot is safe and effective.

After malaria, dengue is the most diagnosed cause of fever in European travelers returning from developing countries.

In September, Indonesia became the first country to license the Takeda vaccine.