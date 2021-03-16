EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk

The choice may be even more fraught elsewhere because many countries are relying heavily on AstraZeneca, which is cheaper and easier to handle than some other shots. The vaccine has so far played a huge role in the global initiative to ensure vaccines get to poorer countries known as COVAX.

The difficulty of the decision was clear in Thailand, the first country outside Europe to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, only to recant on Tuesday — when its prime minister received a dose.

“There are people who have concerns,” Prayuth Chan-ocha said after getting the shot. “But we must believe doctors, believe in our medical professionals.”

Many other countries in Asia have likewise shrugged off concerns, though Indonesia halted use of the shot this week, saying it would wait for a World Health Organization report on the issue.

In addition to the EMA, AstraZeneca and the WHO have said there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of blood clots. There have been 37 reports of blood clots among the more than 17 million people who have received the vaccine across the EU and Britain, the company said.

“This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines,” the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said.

But the number of countries in the bloc that are sticking with the shot is falling after heavyweights like Germany, Italy, France and Spain all said they were suspending it.

That left Belgium — and a handful of others such as Poland, Romania and Greece — increasingly isolated in their insistence that halting the shots now would cause a lot more harm that the side effects so hotly debated now.

“When you know how the virus is making the rounds, it would be very imprudent to stop,” Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told VRT network early Tuesday.

Experts have noted that such concerns are inevitable in mass vaccination campaigns — with so many people getting shots, some are bound to get sick even if the vaccine is not to blame. That would mean “we’d have to incessantly interrupt campaigns during the coming months,” Vandenbroucke said.

“We wanted to remain as scientific as possible in the mediatic-political turmoil that is currently agitating Europe,” Belgian virologist Yves Van Laethem said.

In Spain, which announced it was suspending the vaccine on Monday, some medical experts had their doubt about the move. Amós García, president of the Spanish Vaccinology Association, said that countries were being overzealous in halting use of AstraZeneca.

And the decisions seemed to be having a snowball effect. “There’s a cross-border contagion effect,” Garcia said.

“Anything triggers the principle of caution,” García told Spanish broadcaster TVE. "Once it begins it’s like a domino, it becomes very difficult for a country to keep delivering the vaccine,” if others stop, even if only out of precaution.

With the torrent of decisions casting doubt on the AstraZeneca vaccine despite assurances of experts, public opinion was tested once again to believe science over suspicion.

Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says the Balkan country won’t stop the use of Astra-Zeneca vaccines and insisted that “unfortunately, some people are having second thoughts because of a negative campaign.”

So often in disarray during the vaccine drive, the 27-nation EU was once again out of lockstep, with the member states each taking their own decision, as the executive Commission called on all to heed EMA advice. When asked if EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, her spokesman Eric Mamer said “of course.”

___

Jordans reported from Berlin. AP reporters around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

People ask for information at the vaccination center at the Nuvola in Rome, closed Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after the precautionary ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine. Italy, along with France and Germany, suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine temporarily as a cautionary measure, after news of suspect blood clots occurring after the administration of the vaccine. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Mauro Scrobogna Credit: Mauro Scrobogna

An employee prepares AstraZeneca's Corona vaccine for vaccination at the police vaccination center in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. German federal state Bavaria start with the vaccinating of all police employees. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Credit: Sven Hoppe Credit: Sven Hoppe

Nick Gray, a St Johns Ambulance vaccinator gives the AstraZeneca vaccine at St John's Church, in Ealing, London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.​ Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, front left, receives a shot of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Here's a look at what we know — and what we don't.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

A man leaves a vaccination center while a poster reads "No vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine today" in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. With coronavirus cases rising in many places, governments faced the grimmest of dilemmas Tuesday: push on with a vaccine that is known to save lives or suspend use of AstraZeneca over reports of dangerous blood clots in a few recipients, even as the European regulator said there was "no indication" the shot was responsible. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

German police officer Dirk Moeller gets an AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP) Credit: Tobias Schwarz Credit: Tobias Schwarz

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo a police officer receives an AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. The Madrid regional government has started vaccinating its emergency services personnel. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Here's a look at what we know — and what we don't. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Here's a look at what we know — and what we don't.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

FILE- In this Monday Dec. 1, 2020, file photo the exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Here's a look at what we know — and what we don't. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong