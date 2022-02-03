EU proposes to extend COVID certificates by 1 year

The COVID-19 certificates entered into force in July last year and have been a successful tool to help EU citizens travel in the region in coronavirus times without restrictions such as quarantines. So far, EU countries have issued over 1.2 billion certificates.

Under the updated rules in place since February, EU countries must accept vaccination certificates for a period of nine months following the administration of the last dose of the primary vaccination, or after the booster shot.

A negative PCR test obtained no more than 72 hours before travel or a negative rapid antigen test no more than one day old can also be included in the certificate, as can proof of recovery from COVID-19 no more than six months ago.

In addition to the extension, the EU's executive branch proposed that certificates may be issued to people participating in clinical trials for COVID-19 shots to encourage vaccine research.

