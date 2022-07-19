springfield-news-sun logo
X

EU proposes half-billion euros for joint defense procurement

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The European Union’s executive arm has proposed earmarking 500 million euros for joint defense procurement in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the military aid EU nations have offered to Kyiv

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive arm proposed earmarking 500 million euros for joint defense procurement in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the military aid EU nations have offered to Kyiv.

With the first-ever such pooling of resources, “it will avoid competition among member states for the same products and facilitate cost savings,” the European Commission said in a statement.

EU nations have participated in a massive military aid campaign for Ukraine and want to quickly top up their own supplies again. The European Commission hopes to have the joint-procurement system up and running by the end of the year.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In Other News
1
UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds
2
J&J tops 2Q forecasts, trims guidance due to exchange rates
3
Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit
4
Report: Illinois property law fails to end redlining impact
5
Aviation faces hurdles to hit goals for cutting emissions
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top