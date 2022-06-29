EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products

According to EU figures, cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the bloc of 450 million residents. There are about 1.3 million cancer deaths and 3.5 million new cases per year in the EU.

An estimated 40% of EU citizens will face cancer at some point in their lives, with an annual economic impact estimated around 100 billion euros ($120 billion).

The European Commission previously said it wanted to ensure that less than 5% of the population uses tobacco by 2040.

The ban's proposal now goes to member nations and European Parliament lawmakers for review.