EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, estimates that some 5.5 million of 28 million EU workers are incorrectly classified as self-employed. The bloc has taken a leading global role in cracking down on tech companies to ensure everything from workers rights to online safety.

Platforms can challenge it, but the burden will be on them to prove they are not employers, the commission said.

“We must make the most of the job-creating potential of digital platforms," EU Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit said. “But we should also make sure that they are quality jobs, that don’t promote precariousness, so people working through them have security and can plan for their future."

The EU rules, which will take years to come into force, are another blow for gig economy companies in Europe. New laws or recent court rulings in Spain, the Netherlands and Britain require food delivery riders and ride-service drivers to be given employee status rather than classified as self-employed freelancers.

In contrast, the balance has tipped the other way in the U.S., where Uber and other app-based services avoided an attempt in California this year to classify workers as employees.

The European Commission also wants to force gig work platforms to be more transparent about the algorithms used to manage workers so they can better understand how jobs are assigned and pay is set. People should oversee the algorithms and workers should be able to appeal any automated decisions, it said.