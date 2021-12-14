EU plan for sweeping update of Big Tech rules gains momentum

The committee approved a ban on platforms using “dark patterns” — deceptive or nudge techniques to influence users to do things that they don't intend to — as well as restrictions on targeting ads to children and requiring porn sites to register the identities of users uploading material.

EU officials want to use another set of rules, known as the Digital Markets Act, to clamp down on the biggest online companies, dubbed “digital gatekeepers,” by laying out a list of dos and don'ts.

With those rules, the bloc is seeking to prevent tech giants from dominating digital markets, a change from its previous practice of issuing big fines for past antitrust violations.

EU lawmakers are set to vote Tuesday and Wednesday on the draft Digital Markets Act, which includes giving the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, the power to halt "killer acquisitions" — when tech companies buy up innovative startups to block future competition.

There are also tighter restrictions on targeted online ads and stronger requirements for different messaging services or social media platforms to be able to work with each other — an effort to avoid the domination of a few companies because they have already established big networks of users.

The Digital Markets Act's criteria for defining a gatekeeper has been tweaked to include companies earning at least 8 billion euros ($9 billion) in annual revenue in Europe, have a market value of 80 billion euros, provide services in at least three EU countries, and have 45 million users and 10,000 business users.

Violations could be punished with whopping fines: up to 6% of a company’s annual income under the Digital Services Act and up to 20% under the Digital Markets Act, which could work out to billions of dollars for wealthy Silicon Valley companies.