EU parliament criticized for slow pace of anti-corruption reform as offices searched over Qatargate

Two other lawmakers and a former legislator were also caught up in the scandal, in which Qatari and Moroccan officials are alleged to have paid bribes to influence decision making at the EU parliament, the bloc’s only elected institution. Both countries have denied involvement.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola drew up a 14-point plan in response, vowing a massive overhaul of the rules to rebuild public trust.

The aim was to prevent former lawmakers from lobbying on behalf of businesses or governments soon after they leave office, and make publicly available the names of current members who break assembly rules. Metsola also sought tougher checks on lawmakers’ financial disclosures.

But six months on, Transparency International said, “not a single measure has been taken that impacts sitting” members of the EU parliament (MEPs).

German Greens lawmaker Daniel Freund lamented the lack of enforcement. “No one ever gets sanctioned even if in the rules there are actually sanctions foreseen,” he said.

Some lawmakers apparently felt that taking cash might be acceptable, he said.

Metsola is expected to announce on Monday that more progress has been made.

Several EU lawmakers and officials have said that the corruption allegations are the most damning to have hit the parliament. The prime target has been the center-left group, the Socialists and Democrats. Three of its lawmakers and an adviser are currently suspended.