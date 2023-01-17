EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the outlines for her "Green Deal Industrial Plan" that will make it much easier to push through subsidies for green industries and pool EU wide projects that are boosted with major funding as the EU pursues the goal to be climate neutral by 2050.

Von der Leyen used a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos to say that on top of feeding its own industry, the 27-nation bloc will become much more forceful in countering unfair trading practices, if they come from Washington, or more importantly, Beijing.