EU officials encourage Montenegro to press on with reform

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi attended a joint Montenegro-EU Stabilization and Association Council that was held for the first time in a Balkan candidate country, an apparent expression of the EU's commitment to the integration of the volatile region.

Montenegro is widely seen as next in line for EU membership, but the nation's advance has been stalled because of internal political tensions between the pro-Western camp and those favoring closer ties with neighboring Serbia and Russia.