EU official: No dealing with 'desperate' Lukashenko

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “is not a partner we are ready to cooperate with,” and that the 27-member bloc can't accept his actions.

“We have seen Lukashenko is a desperate person that now are under the sanctions from the European Union and he can’t really deal with that," Johansson said after talks with Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.