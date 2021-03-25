EU offers Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns

That deal massively reduced migrant arrivals into the Greek islands, compared to 2015 when hundreds of thousands of people landed on European shores. Under it, the EU offered Ankara 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) to help Syrian refugees and other incentives to prevent people from leaving Turkey to go to Europe.

The EU believes the deal saved countless lives, stopped most people from trying to cross the Aegean Sea to Greek islands like Lesbos and Samos, and improved life for refugees in Turkey. It wants to use the agreement as a model for similar arrangements with countries in North Africa.

But aid groups say the pact created open-air prisons where thousands have languished in squalid conditions on the Greek islands while others were blocked in Turkey.

The agreement ground to a standstill a year ago as the coronavirus spread and after Turkey encouraged thousands of migrants to leave, sparking clashes at the Greek border. Still, the EU is desperate for Turkey's help to keep migration in check, and in December extended two programs for Syrian refugees in Turkey worth almost half a billion euros (nearly $600 million) over a year.

But amid the offers, the leaders did warn that provocations by Turkey will prompt the EU to “use the instruments and options at its disposal to defend its interests and those of its member states, as well as to uphold regional stability.”

The EU leaders said they will assess progress again on EU-Turkey ties when they meet in June.

EU diplomats said before their videoconference summit that the leaders wanted to take advantage of a lull in tensions between Greece, Cyprus and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean and to avoid any threats or sanctions that could undermine a new peace effort for divided Cyprus.

Periods of calm in EU-Turkey relations have quickly come and gone, and worrying trends concerning human and political rights in Turkey have continued.

Over the weekend, Erdogan ended his nation's participation in the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention aimed at preventing violence against women. The move was a blow to Turkey's women’s rights movement, which says domestic violence and femicide are on the rise.

Last week, the EU criticized Turkish authorities for stripping a prominent pro-Kurdish legislator of his parliamentary seat and seeking to shut down his political party.

__

Samuel Petrequin and Raf Casert contributed to this report.

European Council President Charles Michel speaks with EU leaders, via videoconference link, during a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 25, 2021. European Union leaders are looking for ways of ramping up COVID-19 vaccination across the region during their virtual meeting Thursday amid shortage of doses, spikes of new coronavirus cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Credit: Yves Herman Credit: Yves Herman

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a rally of his ruling party's congress inside a packed sports hall in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Erdogan has come in the firing line for holding the rally inside the closed venue amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Thousands of party supporters filled the stands of the 10,400-capacity sports hall in the capital, in disregard of the government's own social distancing rules to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

European Council President Charles Michel speaks with EU leaders, via videoconference link, during a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 25, 2021. European Union leaders are looking for ways of ramping up COVID-19 vaccination across the region during their virtual meeting Thursday amid shortage of doses, spikes of new coronavirus cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Credit: Yves Herman Credit: Yves Herman

European Council President Charles Michel prepares to speak with EU leaders, via videoconference link, during a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 25, 2021. European Union leaders are looking for ways of ramping up COVID-19 vaccination across the region during their virtual meeting Thursday amid shortage of doses, spikes of new coronavirus cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Credit: Yves Herman Credit: Yves Herman

European Council President Charles Michel arrives to speak with EU leaders, via videoconference link, during a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 25, 2021. European Union leaders are looking for ways of ramping up COVID-19 vaccination across the region during their virtual meeting Thursday amid shortage of doses, spikes of new coronavirus cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Credit: Yves Herman Credit: Yves Herman