EU nations to withdraw military task force from Mali

The Takuba task force is composed of several hundred special forces troops from about a dozen European countries, including France.

The announcement follows Macron's Wednesday night meeting with African and European leaders involved in the fight against Islamic extremists in the Sahel region.

The Mali and Burkina Faso coup leaders were not invited since both nations were suspended from the African Union,

France has about 4,300 troops in the Sahel region, including 2,400 in Mali. The so-called Barkhane force is also involved in Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

French forces have been active since 2013 in Mali, where they intervened to drive Islamic extremists from power. But the insurgents regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its allies.