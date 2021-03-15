EU mulls visa pressure so African states take back migrants

Schinas said the aim is to develop “tailor-made, comprehensive and mutually beneficial, win-win partnerships with key countries of origin and transit.”

The use of visas as leverage is part of the European Commission’s overhaul of the EU’s failed asylum and migration policy, which was unveiled in September and aims to ensure that more migrants denied entry into Europe are sent home.

Under the EU’s visa code, the Commission assesses at least once a year how well countries cooperate on readmitting their nationals. EU member states can also notify the Commission when confronted with “substantial and persistent practical problems” with any country, triggering another assessment.

“It’s time not only to talk but also to act,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said, adding that it's “important that we use this new tool, together with member states, and I am ready to table proposals based on this already this summer.”

The arrival of well over 1 million people in 2015, most of them refugees fleeing war in Syria, sparked one of the EU's biggest political crises as countries bickered over how to manage them. Migrant arrivals have since fallen to a relative trickle, but the tensions have never really eased.

Only around 40% of migrants refused entry into the EU are actually sent home.

Monday's meeting came just a few days before the 5th anniversary of an agreement the EU reached with Turkey. The bloc offered billions of euros in assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey and other incentives to encourage Ankara to stop migrants leaving for Greece.

The EU wants to use the agreement, which has been stalled for a year, as a model to apply to the countries of northern Africa that many people leave or cross when they set out in search of better lives or sanctuary in Europe.

