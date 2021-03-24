EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID vaccines

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has approved the export of some 41 million vaccine doses to 33 countries in the last six weeks and believes that it stands at the forefront of international vaccine-sharing efforts.

Under a less stringent export control system in force so far, only one shipment in 381 has been barred.

The U.K. has been a specific target and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to ease tensions, speaking by phone in the past few days to European leaders including von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We’re all fighting the same pandemic across the whole of the European continent,” Johnson told a news conference on Tuesday evening. “Vaccines are an international operation,” he said, adding that the U.K. would “continue to work with European partners to deliver the vaccine rollout.

“We in this country don’t believe in blockades of any kind of vaccines or vaccine materials,” he said.

Still, the EU has been insisting that two AstraZeneca plants in Britain should also be part of the EU deliveries.

___

