EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

Lithuania warned that Russia’s troop movements of late were no mere menace.

“We are convinced that Russia is actually preparing for the all-out war against Ukraine,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

If carried out, it would be “an unprecedented attack on a country that shows a Western direction. That means that the answer has to be unprecedented from the Western countries as well,” Landsbergis said.

But the EU's big powers, France and Germany, and other members of the 27-nation further from Russia's borders, do not share the same assessment as the U.S., Poland and the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. They acknowledge Russia's troop movements but do not consider an attack imminent.

In 2015, France and Germany brokered a peace agreement that helped end large-scale hostilities in Ukraine’s east, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Efforts to reach a political settlement to the separatist conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people in seven years, have failed. Sporadic skirmishes continue along the tense line of contact. Russia so far refuses to meet France and Germany for more "Normandy format" peace talks.

The EU foreign ministers' meeting is a prelude to a busy week of diplomacy in Brussels focused on Ukraine. The leaders of EU nations meet Wednesday with their counterparts from Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova. An EU summit on Thursday is expected to also focus on what actions might be necessary.

Caption French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, speaks with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Caption Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, right, greets German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Caption French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center left, speaks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, second right, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Caption French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gestures as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.