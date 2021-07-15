EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID shot for kids next week

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has now delivered enough vaccines to immunize 70% of its adult population and many countries are looking to inoculate children, despite the significantly lower risk they face from COVID-19.

Although Britain’s regulatory agency has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children, its vaccine advisory group has yet to recommend that teens be immunized. Moderna has also filed for its vaccine to be licensed for younger teens and children in the U.S.

Many public health officials say rich countries should donate their vaccines once their adult populations are covered, pointing out that millions of people in developing countries at high risk of the disease, including health workers and the elderly, have yet to receive a single shot.

In June, WHO's vaccines director Dr. Kate O'Brien said that vaccinating children against COVID-19 is "not a high priority" given the extremely limited vaccine supplies globally. While more than 3 billion doses of COVID-19 shots have been administered, fewer than 2% have been in poor countries, where the easier-to-spread delta variant is now fueling explosive surges.