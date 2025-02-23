EU leaders will hold an emergency summit on Ukraine and European security

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries will hold an emergency summit on March 6 about next steps for Ukraine and Europe’s security
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during his press conference, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during his press conference, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
38 minutes ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of the 27 European Union countries will have an emergency summit on March 6 about next steps for Ukraine and Europe's security.

European Council President Antonio Costa announced Sunday that he is convening the summit in Brussels. “We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security,” Costa said in a post on social media.

Since the EU leaders last met Feb. 3, the Trump administration has upended years of U.S. support for Ukraine and decades of commitment to defending European allies.

The leader of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and other members of the EU's executive branch will visit Kyiv on Monday to show support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade press service, a Ukrainian soldier launches a drone from a shelter in partially occupied Toretsk, the site of heavy battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Uriivna Olena from Ukraine's Rivne region joins people taking part in a demonstration outside the GPO on O'Connell Street to mark three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, in Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Members of the Ukrainian community stage an event to mark three years since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Protesters carry a Ukrainian flag during a rally ahead of the three year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Athens Academy, Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

People hold a large Ukrainian flag as thousands gather to mark three years since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

People carry a giant Ukrainian flag to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

