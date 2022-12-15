EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war

“We must boost European public investment to accelerate the energy transition,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote to the leaders.

Without such an EU-wide plan, “we'd just be competing against one another, while the United States would be running away with everything,” De Croo said.

The EU's struggles to come up with a strategic investment plan came into focus because of the Inflation Reduction Act, a $369 billion investment plan that favors American-made climate technology through subsidies and tax credits.

EU officials and leaders object to the tax breaks and production subsidies, but fear that the “buy American” strategy might become a standard under President Joe Biden. EU leaders had long seen Biden’s election new administration as a watershed moment after four years of Donald Trump’s presidency during which trans-Atlantic relations steadily worsened.

Fears are that disagreements over IRA could lead to a trade war and weaken the united stance over the war in Ukraine.

The EU sought for decades to ween aging industries from state aid that kept noncompetitive sectors alive beyond their sell-by date. It now is considering subsidies to give emerging green technology companies enough seed money to develop in a competitive global market.

The main challenge is that such funds are spread equitably across the bloc because there is fear that wealthy and technology savvy nations like Germany and the Netherlands - those “with the deepest pockets" in the De Croo's words - would be the only ones to thrive.

Meanwhile, the EU hopes that talks with the Biden administration can dull some of the sharpest edges of the Inflation Reduction Act, part of which is set to kick in after New Year's.

Biden has acknowledged “glitches” in the legislation and said earlier this month alongside Macron that “there’s tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies. But a Democratic lawmaker who was a key architect of the measure said he had no intention of reopening it.

